Dhurandhar Box Office:Ranveer Singh film becomes biggest Indian film in Canada & Australia, tops Bollywood in the US

Continuing its dreamlike box office run, Dhurandhar has now added more records to its name. The Ranveer Singh starrer has emerged as the biggest Bollywood film in the United States, Canada and Australia. In the latter two, it is also the biggest Indian film. While in the United States, it will be lower than Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD and RRR, it dwarfs them in terms of admissions, as those films had enhanced ticket prices of USD 25-40, while Dhurandhar, like other Bollywood films, was released with standard pricing, which comes around USD 11-14.

These three, along with the UAE-GCC and the United Kingdom, are the five main overseas markets for Bollywood films. In three of them, Dhurandhar is at the top. It missed release in the UAE-GCC, while in the United Kingdom, it will miss the top spot but could take the runner-up.

Canada and Australia were the best markets for the film right from the beginning, probably due to the hit Punjabi music and the fact that Indo-Pak films generally do well in Punjab. Canada and Australia are two big Punjabi diaspora hubs, which is why Animal was the one which previously held the record in these two markets, and now Dhurandhar has overtaken Animal in all three of them, including the Punjab state in India.

The United States started slow but picked up a big way rather quickly and has since then impressed with its grosses every single day. Even now, in its fifth weekend, the film will collect USD 800K there, which is insanity as no film has ever grossed USD 400K, even. It will cross the USD 12 million mark today and is likely going to reach around USD 13 million in full run.

The Top Five Highest Grossing Bollywood Films in the United States, Canada and Australia are as follows:

United States

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Dhurandhar 2025 USD 11,830,000 2 Pathaan 2023 USD 11,440,000 3 Dangal 2016 USD 10,175,000 4 Jawan 2023 USD 9,960,000 5 Padmaavat 2018 USD 9,340,000

Canada

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Dhurandhar 2025 CAD 7,105,000 2 Animal 2023 CAD 7,090,000 3 Pathaan 2023 CAD 6,055,000 4 Jawan 2023 CAD 5,280,000 5 Stree 2 2024 CAD 4,205,000

Australia

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Dhurandhar 2025 AUD 5,160,000 2 Animal 2023 AUD 5,023,000 3 Pathaan 2023 AUD 4,721,000 4 Jawan 2023 AUD 4,680,000 5 Padmaavat 2018 AUD 3,163,000

Overall, Dhurandhar has grossed USD 27.25 million (Rs. 245 crore) approx in the overseas markets as of yesterday. It remains on course to reach USD 30 million in full run. That’s without a release in the Middle East, which could have added another USD 10 million or so.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Box Office Classification 2025: 8 Hits and 15 Successes, Dhurandhar biggest hit of the year