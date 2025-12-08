Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh film puts up a sensational Monday in India

Dhurandhar is looking to put up an estimated Rs. 21 crore nett for its first Monday in India. On its face value, this is a sensational hold, down just 15 per cent from its opening day and 45 per cent from Sunday. The film showcased a very strong trend during the weekend, so a hold like this was expected. That said, it's one thing to be expected and altogether another to actually deliver that.

The four-day total box office numbers stand at Rs. 111 crore nett approx. There is no discount day tomorrow, so the film may not see a jump as has been the case recently, or maybe it will because some of the extra audience may turn up for cheaper tickets, as the habit has been cultivated. The first week is going to be around Rs. 160 crore or more, which is a very good number, even more so with a superb trend.

Now that’s what it is on face value. How much the collections really are? It’s unclear. There is still feeding involved in it, whether the quantum is on the same level as the weekend or has it been eased out a bit, it's tough to say. Common sense would say it must have been because the film has momentum on its own now as well, so no point in burning the money, at least to the same level. In that case, the organic Monday might actually be on par with Friday. But then again, there is no way to verify or confirm it.

The makers of the film showed immense confidence in the film, putting so much of their resources into a film like this, which had limitations commercially. The confidence was there in marketing too, as they kept a lot under wraps, giving the audiences a chance to experience it fresh in theatres. They probably got cold feet and lost some of their confidence in the end, indulging in manufacturing box office numbers. This has cost the film of positivity in the industry that the organic growth in trend would have brought.

If one sees the overseas box office, the appreciation is there to see with film displaying an exceptional trend across the board. The assumption is that it's the same in India as well, just not the certainty of how much.

The Day Wise Box Office Numbers of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 24.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 28.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 37.50 cr. Monday Rs. 21.00 cr. Total Rs. 111.50 cr.

