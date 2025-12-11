Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh film smashes 188 crore in first week with an OUTSTANDING trend

Dhurandhar is ending its first week on an outstanding note, with the film looking to COLLECT Rs. 25 crore nett approx on Thursday. The first week box office NUMBERS are fantastic at Rs. 188 crore nett approx. This is a figure which wasn’t a sure thing on the first day of release for its full run, but now it has been achieved within the first week.

The Ranveer Singh starrer spy-thriller has turned into a box office phenomenon, with an uber-strong trend. The film is ending its first week with a day 50 per cent higher than its organic first day. This isn’t happening for a film that opened low, say Rs. 1-2 crore, because a trend like this can be imagined there, but for a film that had a first day over Rs. 15 crore.

The Thursday numbers are amongst the highest ever of all time for a Hindi film. The only film ahead of it is P.K., which collected Rs. 27.50 crore, which was on a holiday. Among non-holidays, this will likely be the biggest ever, subject to where the actuals land tomorrow morning, whether over or under Pushpa 2. Yes… The film has caught up with the biggest Hindi grosser of all time in daily collections.

There is probably still some feeding involved in the numbers, but that must be a very small portion and not like the first weekend when possibly 25-30 per cent was inorganic. Thankfully, the film has worked big time with the audiences, giving the film a huge momentum of its own. The final run projections are increasing every day. At this point, Rs. 500 crore nett feels like a done deal; the second weekend will give an indication of how much more. It will be getting the help from the holiday period at the end of the month, and there isn’t a big competition either. The film can easily run till Border 2 arrives on Republic Day next month.

The Box Office Numbers of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 24.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 29.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 37.50 cr. Monday Rs. 21.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 25.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 25.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 25.00 cr. Total Rs. 188.25 cr.

