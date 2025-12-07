Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh film soars on Sunday with 90 crore opening weekend in India

Dhurandhar witnessed a massive surge on Sunday, with box office numbers nearing the Rs. 40 crore nett mark. The Ranveer Singh starrer is looking at Rs. 37-38 crore nett day today, which is a big 30 per cent jump from Saturday. Of course, there is still a lot of feeding involved, but there seems to be an organic momentum with the film now as well. The actual growth on Sunday might be closer to 40 per cent, which is exceptional in general but even more remarkable for an urban-centric film.

The weekend adds to Rs. 90 crore nett approx. The organic numbers or collections are probably around Rs. 65-70 crore or so. That's just an approximation. There is no way to verify it. Even on its own, these are good numbers, and what stands out more is the sharply positive trend, with Sunday being closer to double the first day. The trend is also positive overseas, where the film is headed for a USD 3 million weekend from a USD 750K opening day. The worldwide weekend is estimated to be around Rs. 135 crore.

Going by the assumed organic collections and trend of the weekend, Monday should see an extraordinary hold. How the film continues this trend on weekdays is something to look for. The feeding is expected to continue for some time, as you can’t expect it to just stop abruptly one day. That will result in a big unnatural drop, and that is not something they will want to convey. It will likely be paced out gradually, and now that the film is doing well, by the second weekend, things may get normal. All in, the outlook on the film is a lot more positive now than it was pre-release.

The Day Wise Box Office Numbers for Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 24.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 28.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 37.00 cr. Total Rs. 90.00 cr.

