Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh film tops 15 million overseas in two weeks for 665 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar has topped USD 15 million overseas in two weeks, with an outstanding USD 8.75 million second week. The second week was up 35 per cent from an already incredible first week, which takes its total overseas gross to USD 15.225 million (Rs. 138 crore) approx. Combined with Rs. 527 crore from India, the global box office collections stand at Rs. 665 crore approx.

There is this Rs. 1000 crore worldwide benchmark, but the way the film is going, it will be nearing, possibly crossing it, in the domestic market itself.

The second week numbers are an all-time record for Bollywood films in some of the territories, while a close second in others. The United States and Australia saw record numbers. The United Kingdom came close to beating Saiyaara, which took the record earlier this year. Overall, they are third to Jawan (USD 10 million) and Pathaan (USD 9.10 million), both of which had not just released in the Middle East but major contribution from there. Sans Middle East, Dhurandhar comes comfortably ahead.

The top market for Dhurandhar is the United States, with USD 6.30 million. It is certain to hit the USD 10 million mark and may go on to challenge Pathaan for the top spot. Australia stands at an outstanding AUD 3.20 million and is on course to surpass Animal for the all-time record. Similarly, Canada is fantastic at CAD 3.88 million, and could go on to top Animal. The United Kingdom was slow to start last week, but has picked up strongly. In all, all the main markets are firing, with now smaller markets doing superbly as well.

The Territorial Breakdown for Overseas Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 6,300,000 Canada USD 2,820,000 Australia USD 2,115,000 New Zealand USD 290,000 Nepal USD 350,000 United Kingdom USD 2,150,000 Germany USD 300,000 Rest of Europe USD 450,000 Rest of World USD 450,000 OVERSEAS USD 15,225,000



With uber-strong momentum, huge spillover and the incoming holiday period, the film can aim for a USD 25 million or more closing. That may not appear much in comparison to the nearly USD 50 million of Jawan and Pathaan, and on par with some of the other films that have grossed USD 25-30 million, but here this will be done while missing the Middle Eastern markets, which could have added USD 5-10 million and purely on strength of four major markets, which will be doing record or near record numbers.



