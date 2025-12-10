Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh film tops 200 crore worldwide with phenomenal Tuesday overseas

Dhurandhar continues to showcase its exceptional trending at the overseas box office on weekdays. The Ranveer Singh headlined spy-thriller grossed USD 875K approx on Tuesday, taking its five-day running total to USD 4.80 million (Rs. 43.25 crore) approx. Combined with Rs. 163 crore approx in India, the worldwide box office gross has crossed Rs. 200 crore, for a total sum of Rs. 206 crore approx.

Yesterday, the film collected more than on its opening day. The difference was even bigger in terms of admissions, probably closer to or even higher than Saturday and Sunday, as it was the discount day in most of the markets. The film has had capacity constraints from the very first day. Yesterday saw it hit capacity in the night shows across Australia, Canada and the United States, with several centres reporting 90 per cent or higher occupancies. This is leading to a massive spillover effect in sales, with uber strong pre-sales for the coming days, all the way through the second weekend.

The Day Wise Overseas Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar are as follows:

Day Gross Friday USD 750,000 Saturday USD 1,200,000 Sunday USD 1,250,000 Monday USD 725,000 Tuesday USD 875,000 Total USD 4,800,000

The first week for the film is headed for USD 6.50 million or so. Based on the current momentum, the film will possibly cross USD 10 million or get very close to it in the second weekend itself. That seemed like a somewhat optimistic final number for the film after its opening weekend, but now it will be achieved soon. The film is now on a ramp, and only when it stabilises can it be ascertained where it is headed. There is going to be a highly lucrative holiday period at the end of the month, which is going to provide further help.

The box office of the film in India is tainted with feeding, but the overseas box office has been untouched. The appreciation that the film has received and the phenomenon it is turning into is there to see here.

The Overseas Territorial Breakdown for Dhurandhar is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 2,000,000 Canada USD 965,000 Australia USD 665,000 New Zealand USD 100,000 United Kingdom USD 610,000 Rest of Europe USD 275,000 Rest of World USD 185,000 OVERSEAS USD 4,800,000

