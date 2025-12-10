Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh film tops 200 crore worldwide with phenomenal Tuesday overseas
Yesterday saw it hit capacity in the night shows across Australia, Canada and the United States, with several centres reporting 90 per cent or higher occupancies.
Dhurandhar continues to showcase its exceptional trending at the overseas box office on weekdays. The Ranveer Singh headlined spy-thriller grossed USD 875K approx on Tuesday, taking its five-day running total to USD 4.80 million (Rs. 43.25 crore) approx. Combined with Rs. 163 crore approx in India, the worldwide box office gross has crossed Rs. 200 crore, for a total sum of Rs. 206 crore approx.
Yesterday, the film collected more than on its opening day. The difference was even bigger in terms of admissions, probably closer to or even higher than Saturday and Sunday, as it was the discount day in most of the markets. The film has had capacity constraints from the very first day. Yesterday saw it hit capacity in the night shows across Australia, Canada and the United States, with several centres reporting 90 per cent or higher occupancies. This is leading to a massive spillover effect in sales, with uber strong pre-sales for the coming days, all the way through the second weekend.
The Day Wise Overseas Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar are as follows:
|Day
|Gross
|Friday
|USD 750,000
|Saturday
|USD 1,200,000
|Sunday
|USD 1,250,000
|Monday
|USD 725,000
|Tuesday
|USD 875,000
|Total
|USD 4,800,000
The first week for the film is headed for USD 6.50 million or so. Based on the current momentum, the film will possibly cross USD 10 million or get very close to it in the second weekend itself. That seemed like a somewhat optimistic final number for the film after its opening weekend, but now it will be achieved soon. The film is now on a ramp, and only when it stabilises can it be ascertained where it is headed. There is going to be a highly lucrative holiday period at the end of the month, which is going to provide further help.
The box office of the film in India is tainted with feeding, but the overseas box office has been untouched. The appreciation that the film has received and the phenomenon it is turning into is there to see here.
The Overseas Territorial Breakdown for Dhurandhar is as follows:
|Territory
|Gross
|United States
|USD 2,000,000
|Canada
|USD 965,000
|Australia
|USD 665,000
|New Zealand
|USD 100,000
|United Kingdom
|USD 610,000
|Rest of Europe
|USD 275,000
|Rest of World
|USD 185,000
|OVERSEAS
|USD 4,800,000
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh film goes UP on Tuesday despite no discounted tickets