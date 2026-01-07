Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer becomes BIGGEST HINDI FILM of all time in India beating Pushpa 2

For nearly nine years, the biggest Hindi film in India did not belong to the Hindi film industry, aka Bollywood. In 2017, Baahubali: The Conclusion snatched the all-time record from Dangal and held on to it for over seven years, before Pushpa: The Rule finally displaced it. In between, there were Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan and Stree 2, which took the record in NETT, but that was due to taxes going lower, while in GROSS, which are the actual earnings, they remained short.

That changed yesterday.

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 4.25 crore nett approx on its 5th Tuesday at the Indian box office, and with that, the Aditya Dhar directed, Ranveer Singh starrer has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India. After thirty-three days in release, the film has collected Rs. 741 crore nett approx, overtaking Rs. 738 crore of Pushpa 2 (Hindi). The GROSS figures are Rs. 893 crore and Rs. 892 crore respectively.

Dhurandhar is poised to cross Rs. 750 crore nett in its sixth week. It is likely to close over Rs. 775 crore nett, while the Rs. 800 crore nett benchmark seems tough now, unless the film manages some unexpectedly strong holds over the coming weeks.

Dhurandhar has also emerged as the most-watched original Hindi film theatrically in the post-pandemic era, with around 3.25 crore tickets sold, overtaking Gadar 2. While the collections are far, far ahead of the rest of Bollywood films, the difference isn’t that much in terms of footfalls. Apart from a higher contribution from multiplexes, the film had maintained enhanced ticket prices throughout its run, unlike most other films, which reduce their prices 2nd Monday onwards. Dhurandhar has finally lowered its prices this week. The film is likely to cross 3.50 crore footfalls, though surpassing the 3.70 crore footfalls of Dangal, to become the most-watched original Hindi film of the last twenty-five years, looks challenging.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 162.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 101.00 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 8.50 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 11.50 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 12.50 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. Total Rs. 741.25 cr.

