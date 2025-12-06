Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer puts up 52 crore net in two days in India

Dhurandhar is looking to put up Rs. 28 crore nett on Saturday. That marks a 15 per cent growth from its first day. This brings the two day total to Rs. 52.50 crore nett approx. The Ranveer Singh starrer looks on course for a weekend in the range of Rs. 80–85 crore nett.

Purely on the face value, both the numbers and the trend are pretty good. In fact, the organic growth may well be higher than 15 per cent. However, these obviously can not be taken at face value, as there is a lot of feeding involved. It's difficult to gauge the quantum of the feeding. How much of the box office numbers are organic, and how much is tainted? On the first day, there were largely untainted pre-sales to go with, but today, there is nothing really to base it upon. Therefore, nothing meaningful can be said or analysed about the film and its box office.

As a box office reporter, this is a difficult and frustrating position to be in, as you want to report the box office and have to report the numbers that are on paper, even though you know they hold no weight. It’s unclear how much and how long makers plans to continue this. The rationale for them to do so is to build the perception of a film doing well. One misses the times when reporting the inflated box office numbers in the media was a way to build perception, the real numbers were there to see in the billing. Now the billing itself is inflated/compromised, so there is no way to know the real numbers.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 24.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 28.00 cr. Total Rs. 52.50 cr.

