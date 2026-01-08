Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh's film holds well, marches towards Rs 750 crore mark

Dhurandhar is holding very well in its fifth week. The Ranveer Singh starrer collected Rs. 3.75 crore on its 5th Wednesday, bringing its total cume to Rs. 743.75 crore net at the Indian box office. It will add another Rs. 3 crore or so on its 5th Thursday, which will take its running cume closer to the Rs. 750 crore net mark.

The Aditya Dhar directorial has already emerged as the highest grossing film in the Hindi film industry, aka, Bollywood, by overtaking Pushpa 2 Hindi. Dhurandhar will stick to the cinemas until Border 2 hits the big screen as there are no significant Hindi releases in between. Based on the current trends, the movie will close its entire run at Rs. 775 crore net. Hitting Rs. 800 crore net mark seems difficult now, unless the movie surprises with its hold even after Border 2.

Dhurandhar has also emerged as the most-watched original Hindi film theatrically in the post-pandemic era, with around 3.25 crore tickets sold, overtaking Gadar 2. It is expected to close its run by crossing the 3.50 crore footfalls. However, surpassing the 3.70 crore footfalls of Dangal, to become the most-watched original Hindi film of the last twenty-five years, seems quite tough.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 162.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 101.00 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 11.00 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 5th Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr Total Rs. 743.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

