Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh's film holds well, marches towards Rs 750 crore mark
The Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is expected to close its fifth week around Rs. 46 crore or so.
Dhurandhar is holding very well in its fifth week. The Ranveer Singh starrer collected Rs. 3.75 crore on its 5th Wednesday, bringing its total cume to Rs. 743.75 crore net at the Indian box office. It will add another Rs. 3 crore or so on its 5th Thursday, which will take its running cume closer to the Rs. 750 crore net mark.
The Aditya Dhar directorial has already emerged as the highest grossing film in the Hindi film industry, aka, Bollywood, by overtaking Pushpa 2 Hindi. Dhurandhar will stick to the cinemas until Border 2 hits the big screen as there are no significant Hindi releases in between. Based on the current trends, the movie will close its entire run at Rs. 775 crore net. Hitting Rs. 800 crore net mark seems difficult now, unless the movie surprises with its hold even after Border 2.
Dhurandhar has also emerged as the most-watched original Hindi film theatrically in the post-pandemic era, with around 3.25 crore tickets sold, overtaking Gadar 2. It is expected to close its run by crossing the 3.50 crore footfalls. However, surpassing the 3.70 crore footfalls of Dangal, to become the most-watched original Hindi film of the last twenty-five years, seems quite tough.
The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One
|Rs. 196.50 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 241.00 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 162.00 cr.
|Week Four
|Rs. 101.00 cr.
|5th Friday
|Rs. 8.25 cr.
|5th Saturday
|Rs. 11.00 cr.
|5th Sunday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|5th Monday
|Rs. 4.00 cr.
|5th Tuesday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|5th Wednesday
|Rs. 3.75 cr
|Total
|Rs. 743.75 cr.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
