Dhurandhar Box Office Week 3: Ranveer Singh's spy actioner enters Rs 600 crore club, nets Rs 24 crore on Day 21

Dhurandhar is estimated to collect Rs. 24 crore net on its Day 21. The movie registered roughly a 30 percent surge over Wednesday, due to the holiday on Christmas Day. The third week of Dhurandhar ended at Rs. 162 crore net, which is the biggest third week of all time at the Hindi box office. Interestingly, no other film could even cross the three-digit figure in the third week.

The total cume of Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs. 600 crore mark, which is for the first time for a Hindi origin movie. In short, the Ranveer Singh film is now only behind the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi).

Currently standing at Rs. 601 crore, the movie is looking for another record in the 4th week. With the New Year holiday coming, the movie is expected to record another week with Rs. 100 crore plus, which would take its cume past the Rs. 700 crore net mark. Based on the current trends, Dhurandhar is certain to surpass Pushpa 2 (Hindi) in its 5th week.

Talking about footfalls, the movie is going to join the 3 crore club sometime next week, which will make it only the fifth Bollywood film to do so post-pandemic after Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan and Stree 2. By the end of its run, the film is likely to cross 3.50 crore footfalls as well and could even go on to challenge Dangal as the most-watched Bollywood film in the last twenty years.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 21.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 32.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 35.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 15.75 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 16.50 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 17.25 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 24.00 cr Total Rs. 601.00 cr

