Dhurandhar Circuit Positions: Ranveer Singh starrer tops in Delhi UP, East Punjab and Mysore

Dhurandhar is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India with around Rs. 770 crore nett in the vault after six weeks in release. The film is near the end of its box office run, although still bringing in a solid amount of business. On its seventh Friday today, the film will collect over Rs. 1 crore nett, likely closer to Rs. 2 crore, which is simply amazing, and that’s what the run of this film has been so far… amazing.

Although the film is the top Hindi film of all time, it isn’t the top film in all of the Hindi circuits. It is behind Pushpa 2 pretty much everywhere, and some other films in some of the circuits. It is the top film in two Hindi circuits, both in North India, Delhi-UP and East Punjab. The other circuit records are in the South, where it is a clean topper in Mysore, while in AP-Nizam, it is the top film in APTS but falls short of Chhaava due to the extraordinary business that film did in Marathwada.

In the biggest circuit, Mumbai, it is third, trailing behind Chhaava and Pushpa 2, although looking in deeper at the sub-circuit level, it comes second in both the Mumbai-Pune belt and Gujarat, beating Pushpa 2 and Chhaava in those two, respectively. In the Eastern circuits, positioning is comparatively weaker, with several other films staying ahead.

Dhurandhar is a kind of film which is urban-centric and has performed accordingly, doing record numbers in metros and A centres. The circuits with a higher concentration of such centres see it at the top, whether in the North or South. Take, for example, Delhi-UP. Dhurndhar has beaten Pushpa 2 by a HUGE margin in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and so on. In Noida, it is almost double that of Pushpa 2. However, the smaller the centre you go to in the UP side, Pushpa 2 starts doing better. Still, these centres are not large enough to compensate for the massive deficit created in the metros. Conversely, in Rajasthan, although Dhurandhar is ahead in Jaipur, smaller centres in the rest of the circuit cancel it out and put Pushpa ahead. This is the case in pretty much all the Hindi circuits.

This also goes on to show the potential of the box office. If one were to put together the top numbers from all centres for a single film, the result would cross Rs. 1000 crore nett. It will be interesting to see if Dhurandhar 2 can tap some of that potential, as with a sequel, the reach may get slightly wider theoretically. Then, of course, there will be Ramayan Part One later this year.

The final circuit positions of Dhurandhar are as follows:

Mumbai : THIRD behind Chhaava and Pushpa 2 (SECOND in Mumbai-Pune belt behind Chhaava, SECOND in Gujarat behind Pushpa 2)

Delhi-UP : FIRST

East Punjab : FIRST

Rajasthan : SECOND behind Pushpa 2

Central India : SECOND behind Pushpa 2

CP & Berar : SECOND behind Pushpa 2

West Bengal : FOURTH behind Jawan, Pathaan and Pushpa 2

Bihar : FOURTH behind Pushpa 2, Gadar 2 and Stree 2

Assam : FOURTH behind Jawan, Pushpa 2 and Pathaan

Odisha : FOURTH behind Pushpa 2, Jawan and KGF 2

AP-Nizam : SECOND behind Chhaava (FIRST in APTS)

Mysore : FIRST

Tamil Nadu-Kerala : THIRD behind Jawan and Pathaan (FIRST in Tamil Nadu)

NOTE:

The above are expected final positions and not necessarily the current. Positions are for Hindi films only. Some local regional films may be ahead in some of these circuits

ALSO READ: Bollywood Box Office Classification 2025: 8 Hits and 15 Successes, Dhurandhar biggest hit of the year