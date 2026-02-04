Dhurandhar on OTT: Ranveer Singh starrer breaks another record ahead of second part’s release

After a massive run on the big screen, Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar debuted on Netflix and began streaming on January 30, 2026. Within a week of its digital debut, the film broke multiple records and made a massive impact on viewership.

As per the data listed by Netflix, Dhurandhar now dominates the number one spot on the streaming platform’s global Top 10 non-English films list. According to data for the period between January 26 and February 1, 2026, Dhurandhar, in its debut week, garnered 7,600,000 views on Netflix, amounting to 21,600,000 viewing hours.

With this achievement, the spy action entertainer has comfortably surpassed the previous record held by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which recorded 6,200,000 views on Netflix during its debut week. In third place is Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, with 6,000,000 views (including all languages), followed by Hrithik Roshan's Fighter with 5,900,000 views, and Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, with 5,800,000 views.

Top 10 highest-viewed Indian films on Netflix during debut week

SL No. Movie Views 1. Dhurandhar 7,600,000 2. Animal 6,200,000 3. Jawan 6,000,000 4. Fighter 5,900,000 5. Pushpa 2 5,800,000 6. Raid 2 5,600,000 7. Crew 5,400,000 8. Gangubai Kathiawadi 5,300,000 9. Idli Kadai 5,200,000 10. Lucky Baskhar, Sikandar 5,100,000

More about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller written, co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film focuses on the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a spy recruited by IB chief Ajay Sanyal for Project Dhurandhar.

The undercover mission sees Jaskirat infiltrate Pakistan’s Karachi underworld to dismantle terror networks. He becomes a gangster himself to gain trust and gather intelligence, culminating in a major revenge operation against an ISI mastermind. How he manages to complete the mission, along with the exploration of his origins, is expected to be revealed in the sequel.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.

The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated for release on March 19, 2026, and will be released not only in Hindi but also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

