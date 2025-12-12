Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office: Ranveer Singh film amass USD 6.40 million in first week for 284cr worldwide

Dhurandhar closed its first week at the overseas box office with USD 6.40 million (Rs. 57.50 crore) approx. Combined with Rs. 226 crore from India, the worldwide first week amounted to Rs. 284 crore approx.

Dhurandhar witnessed an extraordinary trend, with weekdays collecting higher than its opening day. The film faced capacity constraints across all major markets, which has led to a massive spillover. The spillover is so prominent that the film has superb pre-sales for the weekdays in the second week, when normally, even for the biggest blockbusters, they are nothing.

The second weekend is certain to be bigger than the first, likely to be over USD 4 million, capacity permitting. Were there no capacity issues, it could have gone over USD 5 million, maybe even USD 6 million. The total gross will surpass USD 10 million by Sunday; from there, it will cruise past the USD 15 million mark and likely target high teens, possibly even USD 20 million. The Christmas-New Year holidays at the end of the month are going to be a big help.

The Day Wise Overseas Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar are as follows:

Day Gross Friday USD 750,000 Saturday USD 1,200,000 Sunday USD 1,250,000 Monday USD 725,000 Tuesday USD 850,000 Wednesday USD 825,000 Thursday USD 800,000 Total USD 6,400,000

The film has performed superbly in all the other major markets, though Australia and Canada are the best ones. The film will be chasing all-time records in these two territories, currently held by Animal. The United States is the biggest in terms of collections and has improved considerably from where it was on Friday. The United Kingdom was relatively slow to start, but it is now collecting very well. This is one market with a big Pakistani diaspora as audience, which might have limited it in the start, but is now swinging nicely.

The Overseas Territorial Breakdown for Dhurandhar is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 2,650,000 Canada USD 1,300,000 Australia USD 940,000 New Zealand USD 130,000 United Kingdom USD 830,000 Rest of Europe USD 300,000 Rest of World USD 250,000 OVERSEAS USD 6,400,000

