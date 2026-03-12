Dhurandhar Re-Release Box Office: Ranveer Singh's historic blockbuster returns to cinemas on 1250 plus shows globally

As the world is waiting for the grand theatrical outing of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Jio Studios announced the re-release of the first part for a limited time. Making the announcement official, the production banner shared a poster mentioning all the key details about the re-release on their social media handles.

The caption reads, “The Ghatak Roar. #Dhurandhar returns to cinemas worldwide on 13th March 2026. The biggest re-release - 1250+ shows across 1000+ screens.”

The core idea behind the re-release of Dhurandhar is to give the audience a chance to relive the epic saga once again on the silver screen before experiencing the concluding part and the wrath of Ranveer Singh's character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the sequel.

Slated to hit the cinemas on March 13, the film will be available in cinemas for around 6 days as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, arrives on March 19, with Wednesday previews. The OG film currently holds the title of the highest-grossing film at the Hindi box office.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and others. Backed by Jio Studios, the OG spy action drama grossed a solid Rs. 1215 crore plus in its full run at the worldwide box office, of which approx Rs. 950 crore gross (Rs. 786.50 crore nett) came from the domestic markets. It will be interesting to see how much the movie can add in its limited second inning.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh film tops Rs. 15 Cr for previews, full weekend advances awaited