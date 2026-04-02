Dhurandhar The Revenge becomes Highest Grossing Hindi film of all time, Ranveer Singh film eyes Rs. 1000 Cr Nett

At the close of business yesterday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) stood at Rs. 784.50 crore nett approx, just Rs. 5 crore short of its predecessor, Dhurandhar. By the time you are reading this, the Ranveer Singh starrer has already bridged that gap, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India. This marks the second occasion a Ranveer Singh film has become a record grosser.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now set to cross the Rs. 800 crore nett mark today, and is on course to eventually hit the Rs. 1000 crore nett before the end of its theatrical run.

The list of Hindi films with All-Time Record NETT collections is as follows:

Title Year Nett Kismet 1943 Barsaat 1949 Aan 1952 Shree 420 1955 Mother India 1957 Mughal-e-Azam 1960 Sholay 1975 Hum Aapke Hai Kaun 1994 Rs. 75.00 cr. Gadar 2001 Rs. 80.00 cr. Dhoom 2 2006 Rs. 81.00 cr. Ghajini 2008 Rs. 115.00 cr. 3 Idiots 2009 Rs. 202.00 cr. Chennai Express 2013 Rs. 208.00 cr. Dhoom 3 2013 Rs. 261.00 cr. PK 2014 Rs. 338.00 cr. Dangal 2016 Rs. 375.00 cr. Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) 2017 Rs. 510.00 cr. Pathaan 2023 Rs. 514.00 cr. Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 515.00 cr. Jawan 2023 Rs. 564.00 cr. Stree 2 2024 Rs. 579.00 cr. Pushpa 2 (Hindi) 2024 Rs. 738.00 cr. Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 789.50 cr. Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2025 Rs. 1,000.00 cr.

(expected)

Over the past couple of years, the record has changed hands frequently. Part of the reason was that the record was being created at a small margin, and the next big film was overtaking it. Pushpa 2 (Hindi) took the record with a big leap, and it seemed like that may stand for a while. However, Dhurandhar soon emerged as a dark horse, surpassing that record, and now its sequel has pushed the bar even higher, capitalising on the immense goodwill of the original film along with a substantial hike in ticket prices. One would imagine that the record may stand for some time since it is crossing the previous one by a big margin, but as it turns out, it is already set to face a formidable challenge from Ramayana: Part One later this year, a film that has the potential to redefine Hindi cinema box office.

NOTE:

In the above list, films like Dhoom 2, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan and Stree 2 weren't the record GROSSER but crossed the previous record GROSSER in terms of NETT due to lower taxation. There is no absolute clarity on NETT numbers before Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. Even Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and Gadar are rounded off figures.

ALSO READ: Highest Grossing Bollywood Films in India - Dhurandhar The Revenge Tops, First to Rs. 800 Cr Nett