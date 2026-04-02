Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: All Time Record in Hindi beckons today for Ranveer Singh film

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected Rs. 17.50 crore nett approx on its 2nd Wednesday at the Indian box office. There was a drop of 30 per cent from Tuesday, which was a holiday. The drop from Monday was around 20 per cent, which is normal for the course, in fact, better because Monday was somewhat boosted by the next day being a holiday, so the real value drop is closer to 15 per cent.

The running total for the Ranveer Singh starrer stands at Rs. 784.50 crore nett approx. It is now just Rs. 5 crore away from surpassing its predecessor to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India, which it will surmount by noon today. With Rs. 46.50 crore nett from the South-dubbed versions, the all-India business is Rs. 831 crore nett approx, already the biggest ever for a Bollywood film.

Looking ahead, the target for the film is Rs. 1000 crore nett. It will do so rather comfortably across all versions. What needs to be seen is if the Hindi version alone can hit the benchmark. On Monday, it seemed the film was cutting close, but the Wednesday hold has made it feel relatively better about its prospects. Working in its favour are two more open weeks ahead, supported by multiple holidays. Not that it couldn’t have reached Rs. 1000 crore nett if there was competition, it certainly would have increased the degree of uncertainty compared to what exists now.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 570.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 37.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 55.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 58.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 22.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 24.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 17.50 cr. Total Rs. 784.50 cr.

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