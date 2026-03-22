Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Overseas rises to USD 16 million, Worldwide nears Rs. 500 Cr in 3 days

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected USD 6.10 million (Rs. 57 crore) approx overseas on Saturday. With that, the three-day running total for the Ranveer Singh starrer stands at over USD 16 million (Rs. 151 crore). Combined with Rs. 347 crore from India, the worldwide box office gross is just shy of the Rs. 500 crore mark, at Rs. 498 crore approx.

The film is headed for an overseas extended weekend of USD 21 million plus and accordingly a worldwide extended weekend of around Rs. 675 crore or so. To date, only two films have earned over USD 20 million weekend overseas, Pathaan and Jawan. These two did so with a strong contribution from the Middle East, where Dhurandhar: The Revenge hasn’t been released. In the same set of markets, Dhurandhar is around 50 per cent ahead of Jawan and Pathaan, and that’s when these two are far ahead of everything else.

Saturday saw the film put record single-day numbers across all major markets, not just for Bollywood but Indian cinema. The only one missing was the United States at USD 2.63 million, below the USD 3.45 million of Baahubali 2. However, even here, the film was ahead in terms of tickets sold by a solid 25 per cent. Australia and Canada set new benchmarks for Indian cinema, clearing AUD 1 million and CAD 1 million in a single day. The United Kingdom also beat GBP 555K of Pathaan by GBP 643K. For the first film, the US, Australia and Canada were already record grossers, just the UK was amiss. Not this time, as the market is putting record numbers from the start and seems well positioned to take down the full run record of GBP 4.40 million by Pathaan.

The film is faring strongly in other markets as well. For instance, Germany has amassed over EUR 400K in three days, bigger than Jawan and on par with Pathaan. Then there are places like Singapore, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Hong Kong and so on, putting up big numbers, many of them record-breaking and many near record level.

The Territorial Breakdown for Overseas Box Office of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 7,600,000 Canada USD 2,375,000 Australia USD 1,860,000 New Zealand USD 240,000 Singapore USD 240,000 Nepal USD 250,000 Rest of Asia USD 225,000 United Kingdom USD 2,100,000 Germany USD 475,000 Rest of Europe USD 600,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 OVERSEAS USD 16,065,000

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