Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film adds Rs 2.25 crore in 7th weekend, crosses Rs 975 crore mark

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs. 2.25 crore in its 7th weekend, with Rs. 1.25 crore coming on the 7th Sunday. The movie registered a 68 per cent drop from the previous weekend. That's a big drop, but it was already expected as the movie has done what it needed to.

The spy action drama has crossed the Rs. 975 crore nett mark at the Hindi box office. It still has some fuel left in the tank to keep gaining traction in the coming weeks as well. It is likely to wind up its entire theatrical run around the Rs. 985 crore mark in Hindi. That's a historic feat for any Indian film at the Hindi box office.

The Ranveer Singh starrer is an All-Time Blockbuster at the Hindi box office. It not only emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India but also inaugurated the Rs. 700 crore, Rs. 800 crore, and Rs. 900 crore box office clubs in Hindi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie has smashed the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in India, including Rs. 60 crore collections from the South Indian dubbed versions.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 48.00 cr. Week Five Rs. 17.25 cr. Week Six Rs. 11.00 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 0.95 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 1.05 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 1.25 cr. Total Rs. 976 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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