Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film adds Rs 90 lakh on 6th Wednesday, grosses Rs 972 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge slipped to Rs. 90 lakh on its 6th Wednesday, matching Monday's collections. The movie took its total cume to Rs. 971.95 crore nett in India, with nearly Rs. 10 crore coming in the 6th week. It is looking to wind up this week around Rs. 11 crore, ending its 43-day theatrical run at Rs. 973 crore.

The spy action drama will cross the Rs. 975 crore nett mark in its 7th weekend and is expected to wind up its 7th week around Rs. 978 crore. Based on the current trends, the movie is heading to close its entire cume around the Rs. 980 crore to Rs. 985 crore mark at the Hindi box office.

Dhurandhar 2 will fall short of touching the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in Hindi, after coming so close. Nevertheless, the Ranveer Singh starrer is an All-Time Blockbuster at the Hindi box office. It not only emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India but also inaugurated the Rs. 700 crore, Rs. 800 crore and Rs. 900 crore box office clubs in Hindi.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 48.00 cr. Week Five Rs. 17.25 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 1.35 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 2.75 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 3.15 cr. 6th Monday Rs. 0.90 cr. 6th Tuesday Rs. 1.15 cr. (est.) 6th Wednesday Rs. 0.90 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 971.95 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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