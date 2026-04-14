Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film holds well on 4th Monday, approaches Rs 1000 crore club

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs. 4.50 crore on its fourth Monday, registering a drop of 30 per cent from the fourth Friday and nearly 47 per cent from the previous Monday. That's a good hold. The fourth week cume of Dhurandhar 2 reached Rs. 36 crore in four days. With Tuesday being a Holiday, the movie should aim for a good boost. It is likely to close its fourth week around Rs. 50 crore mark or so.

The running cume of Dhurandhar: The Revenge currently stands at Rs. 932.50 crore nett at the Hindi box office. The movie will cross the Rs. 950 crore nett mark in Hindi possibly on its 5th Friday, and then it will march towards its final target. The South-dubbed versions of the Ranveer Singh starrer have almost exhausted at Rs. 55 crore nett. The all-India domestic cume of the spy actioner reached Rs. 987.50 crore.

Though the Aditya Dhar directorial will enter the Rs.1000 crore nett box office club in India by the end of its 4th week, the Hindi version alone might find it difficult to achieve this milestone.

The Ranveer Singh starrer is now the record grosser in Mumbai for Hindi films, surpassing Pushpa 2 (Hindi). It is now the record grosser in the top three biggest circuits, Mumbai, Delhi-UP and East Punjab, plus all the Southern circuits, Mysore, AP-Nizam and Tamil Nadu-Kerala. These are the circuits driven by big metro centres, which are where Dhurandhar films have done extraordinarily well. The remaining ones are Central and Eastern circuits, where Rajasthan has an outside chance at the record, while others will remain below Pushpa 2 (CP Berar, CI, Bihar, Odisha) or Jawan (West Bengal and Assam).

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 932.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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