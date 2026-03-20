Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film debuts to Rs. 185 Cr worldwide with USD 5 million from overseas

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected USD 5.31 million (Rs. 49 crore) approx overseas on its opening day. This includes USD 1.90 million from the previews in the United States and Canada on Wednesday evening. For some context, the first film opened to USD 3.24 million over its entire opening weekend; the sequel has already surpassed that on its first day.

The domestic numbers will be coming shortly, but they are expected to be around Rs. 135 crore. Combined, the worldwide box office through Thursday will be around Rs. 185 crore, an all-time record for Bollywood. The previous best was Rs. 127 crore by Jawan; Dhurandhar 2 is going to top it by around 50 per cent. The updated numbers will be posted later in the day.

The Ranveer Singh starrer posted record opening numbers across all major/core markets, i.e., the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Three of these were record earners for the first Dhurandhar as well, but in the United Kingdom. This time, even the UK is a record, with a massive GBP 415K opening day, ahead of GBP 319K of Pathaan. Several other territories have delivered record or near-record debuts as well.

The overall numbers aren’t a record (USD 4.60 million for Pathaan) because the film missed the release in the Middle East, which is another major/core market. A release there, especially in this highly lucrative Eid holiday period, would have certainly taken it over the record.

Looking ahead, the advances for the weekend are through the roof. There will be a weekend surge for the business, and there is a big holiday for Eid on Friday and Saturday, though it's not sure if the Muslim Pakistani diaspora will be out in full force for the film. They were for the first film, with its Karachi underworld backdrop, whereas the sequel shifts to a more assertive, India's revenge against neighbouring adversaries. The four-day extended weekend is expected to generate over USD 20 million. The only potential hurdle could be capacity constraints, but as things stand, the film is well-positioned to exceed that mark.

The Territorial Breakdown for Overseas Opening Day of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 2,950,000 Canada USD 775,000 Australia USD 515,000 New Zealand USD 60,000 United Kingdom USD 570,000 Germany USD 140,000 Rest of Europe USD 150,000 Rest of World USD 150,000 OVERSEAS USD 5,310,000

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