Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film amass Rs. 678 Cr worldwide with USD 21M plus overseas in opening weekend

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected USD 21.25 million (Rs. 200 crore) in its extended first weekend overseas. In the conventional weekend frame, i.e. the Friday-Sunday, the film collected USD 15.80 million, which represents the third biggest opening ever for a Bollywood film, behind Pathaan (USD 17 million) and Jawan (USD 16.50 million). Those, however, came with a big contribution from the Middle East, where Dhurandhar hasn’t been released. In the same set of markets, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the biggest opener ever, beating Pathaan and Jawan by 30 and 44 per cent respectively.

Combined with Rs. 478 crore approx from India, the worldwide box office gross for the Ranveer Singh starrer stands at Rs. 678 crore approx. Again, these are all records for the Hindi film industry, as the film has taken a historic initial and, of course, there’s a lot more to come. What needs to be said is that in India, we have had films which have done what Dhurandhar: The Revenge has done in past, in fact, some even better. However, overseas, the business that the film has done is unprecedented for Indian cinema.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has swept all opening records across all major markets, the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and that too by commanding margins. The top market is the United States with USD 9.65 million in four days plus previews, surpassing USD 6.64 million of Pathaan. A minor nitpick is missing the USD 10 million and USD 10.30 million record of Baahubali 2, which it came really close to, but the capacity issues kept it short. Although it missed the record in terms of money, in terms of tickets sold, however, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has beaten Baahubali 2 by almost 50 per cent.

In Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has not only set opening records for Bollywood but also Indian cinema. The way the first two are going, they will be taking out the full run record, held by its predecessor, by the end of the second weekend. Australia might even do it a day or two earlier. It will be interesting to see what sort of benchmarks the film sets in full run.

The film also set the opening record in Germany, beating Pathaan. Traditionally, this was pretty much an exclusive Shah Rukh Khan market, where even his flops used to do numbers par with the biggest blockbusters. Lately, the market has grown very well, doing strong business for other films as well. To beat Shah Rukh Khan's opening record here is very special. Other than that, several of the other smaller markets posted record or near-record numbers.

Looking ahead, the film is pretty much locked for reaching USD 40 million in full run, on the high end, one can think of USD 45 million or so. The record for the highest grosser overseas sans China belongs to Jawan and Pathaan, both of them at about USD 48 million. With some overperformance, Dhurandhar: The Revenge might even have a shot at it. Of course, if one discounts the Middle East, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be well ahead of both of them.

The Territorial Breakdown for Overseas Box Office of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 9,650,000 Canada USD 3,225,000 Australia USD 2,475,000 New Zealand USD 315,000 Singapore USD 380,000 Nepal USD 325,000 Rest of Asia USD 350,000 United Kingdom USD 2,750,000 Germany USD 690,000 Netherlands USD 215,000 Rest of Europe USD 675,000 Rest of World USD 200,000 OVERSEAS USD 21,250,000

NOTE: Canada is conventionally reported alongside the United States as North America. In doing so, the Canadian grosses aren't converted from CAD to USD but taken as is. We at Pinkvilla report the two separately and convert the Canadian grosses from CAD to USD, which is the fair way of reporting and is becoming the industry norm lately.

Without conversion, the North American box office for Dhurandhar: The Revenge is USD 14.05 million, and accordingly, the total overseas gross is USD 22.45 million. This is the conventional but WRONG way of reporting.

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