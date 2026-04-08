Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film approaches Rs. 900 Cr Nett in Hindi

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected Rs. 8.50 crore nett approx on its 3rd Tuesday at the Indian box office. Tuesday held steady with Monday, showing no drop. That is probably due to Tuesday having extra audiences because it's a discount day, even though the film hasn’t opted for discounts yet. The Ranveer Singh starrer now stands at Rs. 886 crore nett approx after 20 days of release. The third week has brought in Rs. 85.50 crore nett approx in five days, with the full week headed for Rs. 98-100 crore nett.

In addition, the film has collected Rs. 53 crore nett from the South-dubbed versions, giving it a total of Rs. 939 crore nett nationwide.

There might be some sense of underwhelm seeing the film fall behind in daily collections, but that was always how it was supposed to be. The first Dhurandhar started slow, then picked up over the weekdays, and it was in the second week when it started doing record numbers. It was as if the second week functioned as the opening week for that film. In contrast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened at full throttle, shattering all initial records and has now settled in conventional trend of a big film. Moreover, it has fallen behind Dhurandhar in daily collections, when it has already surpassed the lifetime record.

Most likely, the film will cross the Rs. 900 crore nett mark in Hindi on Thursday. Beyond that its about reaching Rs. 1000 crore nett, which remains a possibility, although now it's cutting close, while after the second weekend, it seemed more or less like a done deal. Regardless of whether it surpasses that or not, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. While its footfalls are probably not of that level, the collections certainly are.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 20.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 23.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 25.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 8.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 8.50 cr. Total Rs. 886.00 cr.

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