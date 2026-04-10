Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film at Rs. 950 Cr in India in 3 weeks

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected Rs. 6.50 crore nett approx on its third Thursday, closing its third week at Rs. 99 crore nett approx. That takes its total to just shy of Rs. 900 crore nett mark, which it will cross today. In addition, the film has collected Rs. 54 crore nett approx from the South-dubbed versions, for an all-India total of Rs. 953.50 crore nett approx.

The third-week collections are the second-highest of all time, behind its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which collected an astonishing Rs. 162 crore nett last year. The next best are Pushpa 2 (Hindi) at Rs. 91.50 crore nett and Chhaava at Rs. 80 crore nett. The week-on-week drop from the second week was 57 per cent, which is a good hold at this level of business. That said, given there was no competition coupled with holiday support, it could have been a little better.

The box office run for the sequel has been very different from the original. The first Dhurandhar started slow, then picked up over the weekdays, and it was in the second week when it started doing record numbers. It was as if the second week functioned as the opening week for that film. In contrast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened at full throttle, shattering all initial records and has now settled in conventional trend of a big film.

The film is a record grosser for a Hindi film in all of Southern circuits, East Punjab and Delhi-UP. Mumbai is about to reach #1 as well, which should happen over the weekend. All these are the circuits driven by major metro centres, where the film has done extraordinarily well. Rajasthan might have a minor shot at it. Others will be falling short of the record, some of them by a very small margin. All of these will be records for a Bollywood film, trailing just behind Pushpa 2 (Hindi), except in West Bengal and Assam, where it will be behind Jawan.

Looking ahead, reaching Rs. 1000 crore nett, it will get there, including all versions, though Hindi alone now appears challenging if not entirely out of the question. Had the third week been around Rs. 110 crore nett, it would have been a whole lot easier. The film does have another open week, and there are a couple of holidays to help as well, but it will need a very strong hold to put it back on track. Irrespective of that, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. While its footfalls are probably not of that level, the collections certainly are.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 20.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 23.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 25.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 8.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 8.50 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 7.00 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 6.50 cr. Total Rs. 899.50 cr.

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