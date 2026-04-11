Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs. 6.50 Cr on fourth Friday

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) started its fourth week, collecting Rs. 6.50 crore nett approx on Friday. That was on par with Thursday, showing no drop. It is an open week with no major competition, which has helped with the hold. The total box office collection for the Ranveer Singh starrer stands at Rs. 906 crore nett approx. The film will be aiming for Rs. 28-30 crore nett weekend, which will take it over Rs. 925 crore nett by Sunday.

The film is a record grosser for a Hindi film in all of Southern circuits, East Punjab and Delhi-UP. Mumbai is about to reach #1 as well, which should happen over the weekend. All these are the circuits driven by major metro centres, where the film has done extraordinarily well. Rajasthan might have a minor shot at it. Others will be falling short of the record, some of them by a very small margin. All of these will be records for a Bollywood film, trailing just behind Pushpa 2 (Hindi), except in West Bengal and Assam, where it will be behind Jawan.

Looking ahead, reaching Rs. 1000 crore nett, it will get there, including all versions, though Hindi alone now appears challenging if not entirely out of the question. Had the third week been around Rs. 110 crore nett, it would have been a whole lot easier. The film does have another open week, and there are a couple of holidays to help as well, but it will need a very strong hold to put it back on track. Irrespective of that, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. While its footfalls are probably not of that level, the collections certainly are.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 99.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. Total Rs. 906.00 cr.

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