Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film nears USD 35 Million overseas after 2nd weekend

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected USD 7 million approx in its second weekend at the overseas box office. That takes its total overseas gross to USD 34.75 million (Rs. 327 crore) approx. Combined with Rs. 918 crore (Rs. 765 crore nett) approx from India, the worldwide box office gross stands at Rs. 1245 crore. With that, it has overtaken the lifetime gross of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which collected Rs. 1219 crore.

Today, the film will overtake RRR to become the fourth biggest Indian film of all time behind Dangal, Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2. The top two had business from the second phase release, mainly from China, which pushed them higher. The biggest film, considering only the original release, is Baahubali 2, which is what Dhurandhar 2 will target for, and at this point, is well-positioned to take on.

The Ranveer Singh starrer is now the biggest Indian film of all time in Australia and Canada. In the United States, it is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. In the United Kingdom, it ranks as the second biggest of all time and is on track to surpass Pathaan in the coming weeks. Germany is a record for Indian cinema, not including European co-productions like The Lunchbox. There are several other smaller markets, where it has done record or near-record business.

The film remains on course to cruise past the USD 40 million mark and close somewhere around USD 45 million. The highest-grossing Bollywood films overseas sans East Asia are Jawan and Pathaan, both at around USD 48 million. Dhurandhar: The Revenge at this point is unlikely to catch them, but some overperformance and it just might. That is preposterous because a significant chunk of Jawan and overseas business in general comes from the Middle East, where Dhurandhar: The Revenge hasn’t been released. If it were, it would potentially be targeting USD 60 million or so.

The Territorial Breakdown for the Overseas Box Office of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 14,475,000 Canada USD 5,975,000 Australia USD 4,475,000 New Zealand USD 575,000 Singapore USD 600,000 Nepal USD 600,000 Malaysia USD 350,000 Rest of Asia USD 425,000 United Kingdom USD 4,550,000 Germany USD 1,050,000 Netherlands USD 350,000 Rest of Europe USD 1,025,000 Rest of World USD 300,000 OVERSEAS USD 34,750,000

NOTE: Canada is conventionally reported alongside the United States as North America. The problem with doing so is that the Canadian grosses aren't converted from CAD to USD but taken as they are. We at Pinkvilla report the two separately and convert the Canadian grosses from CAD to USD, which is the true and fair way of reporting and is also becoming the industry norm lately.

Without conversion, the North American box office for Dhurandhar: The Revenge is USD 22.65 million, and accordingly, the total overseas gross is USD 36.97 million. This is the conventional but WRONG way of reporting, which some still follow.

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