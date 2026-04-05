Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film on steps of Rs. 900 Cr in India after 3rd Saturday

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected Rs. 23 crore nett approx on its third Saturday at the Indian box office. The growth from Friday was low at around 15 per cent, as it already had a holiday boost baked in. This brings its running total to Rs. 844 crore nett approx. The South-dubbed versions have crossed Rs. 50 crore nett mark, putting the all-India nett box office collections for the Ranveer Singh starrer just short of Rs. 900 crore nett, at Rs. 895 crore nett approx. It will be crossing the Rs. 900 crore nett mark today, and then will move towards Rs. 1000 crore nett.

The 3rd Saturday collections are again the second-highest of all time, trailing only its predecessor, Dhurandhar. There might be some sense of underwhelm seeing the film fall behind in daily collections, but that was always how it was supposed to be. The first Dhurandhar started slow, then picked up over the weekdays, and it was in the second week when it started doing record numbers. It was as if the second week functioned as the opening week for that film. In contrast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened at full throttle, shattering all initial records and has now settled in conventional trend of a big film. Moreover, it has fallen behind Dhurandhar in daily collections, when it has already surpassed the lifetime record.

The third weekend is heading towards Rs. 66–68 crore nett approx, which makes a Rs. 100 crore third week somewhat challenging. Consequently, reaching the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark from the Hindi version is now difficult. The film is more than likely to get there, including all versions, but Hindi versions have become difficult now, barring some surprise. One needs to state that it doesn’t make the success of this film any lesser, just that it may not get to one rounded benchmark which appeared achievable until now.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. While its footfalls may not reach that level, the collections certainly have.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 570.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 230.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 20.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 23.00 cr. Total Rs. 844.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Top Highest Grossing Hindi Films in India: Dhurandhar The Revenge tops with Rs. 800 Cr