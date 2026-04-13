Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film rises to Rs. 1575 Cr worldwide after fourth weekend

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected USD 1 million approx in its fourth weekend overseas. The cumulative overseas box office gross stands at USD 42.25 million (Rs. 397 crore) approx. Combined with Rs. 1180 crore (Rs. 983 crore nett) in India, the worldwide box office for the Ranveer Singh starrer stands at Rs. 1577 crore approx. It ranks as the second-highest-grossing Bollywood and fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The drop from the previous weekend was around 65 per cent, largely due to the Easter holiday boost last weekend. The United States showed the best hold, declining by around 55 per cent, as it had comparatively less holiday impact. The run is now nearing its end in most markets. There is likely another million still to come, which would take its final overseas total to around USD 43.25 million.

That would rank as the third-biggest overseas gross ever for a Bollywood film, sans China, behind Jawan and Pathaan, both of which are around USD 48 million. Having said that, those two had a release in the Middle East and Bangladesh, where they performed superbly. In the same set of markets, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is substantially higher. It is the record grosser in the United States, Canada, Australia and Germany. In the United Kingdom, it currently ranks second and still has a chance to claim the top spot.

Had the film been released in the Middle East, it would have probably grossed another USD 10-15 million, which would have placed it well over USD 50 million, possibly closer to USD 60 million. A detailed comparative analysis of the overseas box office of Dhurandhar: The Revenge with Jawan and Pathaan will follow in the coming days.

The Territorial Breakdown for Dhurandhar: The Revenge Overseas Box Office is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 17,050,000 Canada USD 7,650,000 Australia USD 5,630,000 New Zealand USD 725,000 Singapore USD 770,000 Nepal USD 700,000 Malaysia USD 400,000 Rest of Asia USD 475,000 United Kingdom USD 5,650,000 Germany USD 1,225,000 Netherlands USD 415,000 Rest of Europe USD 1,185,000 Rest of World USD 375,000 OVERSEAS USD 42,250,000

NOTE: Canada is conventionally reported alongside the United States as North America. The problem with doing so is that the Canadian grosses aren't converted from CAD to USD but taken as they are. We at Pinkvilla report the two separately and convert the Canadian grosses from CAD to USD, which is the true and fair way of reporting and is also becoming the industry norm lately.

Without conversion, the North American box office for Dhurandhar: The Revenge is USD 27.52 million, and accordingly, the total overseas gross is USD 45.10 million. This is the conventional but WRONG way of reporting, which some still follow.

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