Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film scores biggest opening day ever for Hindi cinema

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs. 73-74 crore nett approx on its Thursday opening day in India. Adding Rs. 39 crore nett approx from Wednesday previews to that, the total box office for the Ranveer Singh starrer through Thursday stands at Rs. 112-113 crore nett approx. The numbers are a bit slow to come today, so there is a possibility of them going slightly up or down. The opening day numbers are the all-time highest ever for a Bollywood film, beating Rs. 64.50 crore nett of Jawan.

The film has performed the best in Maharashtra, Delhi, East Punjab, and Southern circuits. There was a holiday in Maharashtra and South India, but even that aside, these two, along with Delhi-UP and East Punjab, were standout performers for the first film and have continued to do so here as well. Mysore and East Punjab were the two circuits to get the opening day record, with a couple more possible. Nizam would have been a record but faced competition from a big local release, which kept it short. Most of the circuits are close to record and would have gotten there if not previews burning a big chunk of demand.

The Eastern circuits, West Bengal and Assam, were relative underperformers, but that is probably down to real-world factors, which was again the case for the first film as well. The Hindi circuits have space to push more because this was a non-holiday, mid-week release. They should be on board over the weekend, especially tomorrow, with the big Eid holiday.

The film should hold strongly today, with advances on par with Thursday. Typically, the advance-to-final ratio improves after the first day. If that is the case here, the film could even grow today. There will be a drop in Maharashtra and some in South, but the rest should stay flat or jump. Delhi-NCR will see a jump, along with other metros and A centres, which will be benefiting from the Eid holiday tomorrow, helping the night shows. The industry generally frowns upon Pre-Eid, which is, to some extent, overstated, but is not really a factor here. Should today remain on par with Thursday, or even grow some, which is likely, the film will be around Rs. 185 crore nett in two days. Then there are two big holidays, which should hit new benchmarks for Hindi cinema and push the four-day weekend over Rs. 350 crore nett, potentially closer to Rs. 375 crore.

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