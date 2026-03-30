Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film scores Rs. 150 Cr plus 2nd weekend in Hindi

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected Rs. 58.50 crore nett approx on its 2nd Sunday, with which it wrapped its 2nd weekend at Rs. 151 crore nett approx. The growth on Sunday was around 5 per cent, which is low, but being an urban-centric film, it is expected as bigger centres do best on Saturdays. Regardless, the day and the weekend are all-time records, besting the first Dhurandhar, which collected Rs. 135.50 crore nett over its 2nd weekend. The running total for the Ranveer Singh starrer stands at Rs. 722 crore nett approx after eleven days in release.

In addition, the film raked in Rs. 13.75 crore nett approx over the weekend for its South-dubbed versions, taking its total to Rs. 43.25 crore nett approx. All in, the film has collected Rs. 765 crore nett approx across all versions at the Indian box office. Today or at worst tomorrow, the film will overtake Dhurandhar to become highest grossing Bollywood film in India. A couple of days later, it will become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time as well.

The film is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. The focus now is on what sort of highs the film can touch. The one key benchmark it has its eyes on is the first Rs. 1000 crore nett Hindi film, from which it is about Rs. 278 crore nett short. Ideally, from a Rs. 150 crore-plus weekend, that should be very much doable, but the level of collections is sort of unprecedented, so one needs to be a bit cautious when taking historical trends as precedents.

Today, the film has lowered its ticket prices, unlike last week, when the weekdays kept weekend rates. The prices are still about 10-15 per cent higher than the first Dhurandhar, but that’s relatively lax from the 25-30 per cent higher rates until now. Whether this price reduction will offer some incremental admissions or will it take the hit on grosses also needs to be seen. The immediate test will be where the collections land today. If it manages to stay over Rs. 20 crore nett, that will keep it on course to the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark. If not, it will need some stronger holds.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 37.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 55.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 58.50 cr. Total Rs. 722.00 cr.

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