Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film scores Rs. 20 Cr plus 3rd Friday, Approaches Rs. 900 Cr in India

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected over Rs. 20 crore nett on its third Friday at the Indian box office. The only other film to do so is its predecessor, which did Rs. 21 crore nett on the same day. The collections jumped by around 30 per cent from the previous day on account of the holiday for Good Friday. That takes its cumulative sixteen-day collections to Rs. 821 crore nett approx.

Additionally, another Rs. 49 crore nett approx has come from the South-dubbed versions, for a total of Rs. 870 crore nett approx. The film will be hitting the Rs. 900 crore nett mark tomorrow.

The growth yesterday probably could have been better, as it was a holiday and Good Friday generally sees a good spike for films doing well in bigger centres, which Dhurandhar: The Revenge is. Friday didn’t see ticket prices increasing from weekdays, as they were already elevated, and are now gradually stabilising to normal levels, normal for big films. This likely capped the upside.

Weekend growth is also expected to remain somewhat muted since Friday itself had benefited from the holiday boost. The third weekend is on track to be around Rs. 65 crore nett or so, which will make the Rs. 100 crore third week a bit difficult, and thereby reaching Rs. 1000 crore nett benchmark by Hindi version alone. The film is more than likely to get there, including all versions, but Hindi versions have become difficult now, barring some surprise. One needs to state that it doesn’t make the success of this film any lesser, just that it may not get to one rounded benchmark which appeared achievable until now.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. While its footfalls may not reach that level, the collections certainly have.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 570.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 230.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 20.50 cr. Total Rs. 821.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Top Highest Grossing Hindi Films in India: Dhurandhar The Revenge tops with Rs. 800 Cr