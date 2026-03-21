Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film smashes Rs. 185 Cr in 2 days in India

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs. 71-72 crore nett approx on Friday at the Indian box office. That takes its running total to Rs. 185.50 crore nett approx so far. Typically, films that open well are expected to ease off on the following day. Jawan was down 28 per cent while Pushpa 2 declined by around 20 per cent. The Ranveer Singh starrer, however, has dipped by just 5 per cent, which is a phenomenal hold.

This has happened because the opening day was deflated, with a substantial part of the first day viewer demand consumed by previews on Wednesday. If not for previews, the Thursday opening day would probably have been around Rs. 90 crore nett, and it would be a typical 20 per cent or so. The film also benefited from today being a holiday, which helped the late shows last night. The drop in business mainly came from Maharashtra state, where the opening day was a holiday. Everywhere else stayed flat or had a minor drop, with Delhi-NCR seeing growth.

The first two days have done record business in terms of revenue, but the admissions weren’t at the level which the collections would suggest. This is because the film had a mid-week, non-holiday release in most of the Hindi circuits, except Maharashtra. The record revenue has come because of the enhanced ticket prices, which are around 15 per cent higher than the normal big ticket release. That changes today, with the holiday for Eid. With holiday plus hiked ticket prices, the film is going to put up numbers far ahead of anything ever seen.

The advances for Saturday are jaw-dropping, with the most multiplex chains starting the day at similar collections to where Friday ended. The film already has Rs. 60 crore nett plus in for today, which means it would be aiming for Rs. 90 crore nett plus final. There is even a possibility of hitting Rs. 100 crore nett, unless the capacity issues in the bigger centres keep it short. The film is also getting South-dubbed versions released today, so even if Hindi remains short of Rs. 100 crore nett, all versions could get it over.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in India are as follows:

Day Nett Previews Rs. 39.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 75.00 cr. Friday Rs. 71.50 cr. Total Rs. 185.50 cr.

ALSO READ: The Top Highest Opening Day Worldwide for Indian Cinema: Dhurandhar The Revenge fourth with Rs. 186 Cr