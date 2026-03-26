Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film smashes Rs. 500 Cr in India at a record pace

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected Rs. 40 crore nett approx on Wednesday, i.e. its seventh day in release. With that, the Ranveer Singh starrer has topped the Rs. 500 crore nett mark at the Indian box office, doing so at a record pace of seven days, when no other film has done it quicker than eleven. The seven-day running total stands at Rs. 526.50 crore nett approx.

Additionally, the film has netted Rs. 27.50 crore nett approx from the South-dubbed versions, most of which has come from the Telugu dub at Rs. 18.50 crore nett. All versions put together, the film has collected Rs. 554 crore nett approx.

Yesterday, the film dropped by 15 per cent from the previous day, as the business is stabilising from the elevated levels of spillover demand. The drop in the morning and matinees was higher, closer to 20 per cent, but with today being a holiday, the night shows held better. Today, the film should avoid any drop, maybe even grow a bit. The extended first week is headed for Rs. 565-570 crore nett. It shall pick up well over the weekend and, in all likelihood, be over Rs. 700 crore nett by EOD Sunday.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. It was an ATBB during its opening weekend itself, but you still need a rubber stamp on weekdays and the film has held on to that. While the footfalls might not reach that level, the collections certainly will, and in the end, it’s the money that counts. It will cruise past Rs. 800 crore nett, even Rs. 900 crore nett seems easy enough. The target seems to be Rs. 1000 crore nett, which at this point, appears very much feasible.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge in India are as follows:

Day Nett Previews Rs. 39.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 75.00 cr. Friday Rs. 71.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 96.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 101.00 cr. Monday Rs. 56.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 47.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 40.00 cr. Total Rs. 526.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Hindi Films Single Day Box Office Collections Benchmarks: Dhurandhar The Revenge first to Rs. 100 Cr Nett