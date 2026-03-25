Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film tops USD 25M overseas with strong weekday holds

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is holding superbly on weekdays overseas. The film collected USD 2.10 million approx on Tuesday, which took it over the USD 25 million mark. The six-day running total for the Ranveer Singh starrer now stands at USD 25.30 million (Rs. 238 crore) approx. Combined with Rs. 612 crore gross (Rs. 510 crore nett) approx in India, the worldwide box office total for the film has reached Rs. 850 crore approx, across all versions.

Tuesday is a discount day in several of the markets, which leads to a jump in ticket sales and thereby collections. Normally, films can jump quite big, with some even doubling up. However, Dhurandhar: The Revenge already collected so well on Monday that the discounts didn’t really push collections much. The ticket sales jumped considerably, but the discounted ticket prices meant a jump in collections wasn’t that high. This is a rare problem to have, well… not really a problem.

This also means the Wednesday drop won’t be as high as it normally is with pre-sales for the day, comparing very well with Monday. The extended first week is likely headed towards USD 28 million or so. It will cross USD 30 million on Friday and is likely to be over USD 35 million by the end of the 2nd weekend.

The top-performing territories, the United States, Australia, and Canada, are already nearing the record grosses, all currently held by the first Dhurandhar. The United States and Australia are expected to hit record numbers as early as Saturday, while Canada may follow a day later. The United Kingdom will take longer and could be a closer race.

The Territorial Breakdown for Dhurandhar: The Revenge Overseas Box Office is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 11,075,000 Canada USD 4,015,000 Australia USD 3,125,000 New Zealand USD 405,000 Singapore USD 490,000 Nepal USD 400,000 Rest of Asia USD 500,000 United Kingdom USD 3,285,000 Germany USD 755,000 Netherlands USD 250,000 Rest of Europe USD 775,000 Rest of World USD 225,000 OVERSEAS USD 25,300,000

NOTE: Canada is conventionally reported alongside the United States as North America. In doing so, the Canadian grosses aren't converted from CAD to USD but taken as is. We at Pinkvilla report the two separately and convert the Canadian grosses from CAD to USD, which is the fair way of reporting and is becoming the industry norm lately.

Without conversion, the North American box office for Dhurandhar: The Revenge is USD 16.68 million, and accordingly, the total overseas gross is USD 26.80 million. This is the conventional but WRONG way of reporting.

ALSO READ: Hindi Films Single Day Box Office Collections Benchmarks: Dhurandhar The Revenge first to Rs. 100 Cr Nett