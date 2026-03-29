Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film tops USD 30 million Overseas, Worldwide rises to Rs. 1150 Cr

Dhurandhar: The Revenge grossed USD 2.90 million (Rs. 27.50 crore) approx on its second Saturday, taking its total overseas box office haul past the USD 30 million mark to USD 32.625 million (Rs. 307 crore) approx. With this, the film has already surpassed the final overseas business of its predecessor, which had closed at USD 30.15 million.

Combined with Rs. 842 crore (Rs. 702.50 crore nett) from India, the worldwide box office gross of the film now stands at Rs. 1149 crore approx. It is set to surpass the lifetime global total of its predecessor, which had finished at Rs. 1219 crore, and that is expected to be crossed today.

Yesterday also saw film becoming all-time record grossers for Indian cinema in Australia. Canada was just short of the same record and will be getting there today. In the United States, the film set a record for Bollywood. All these records were previously held by its predecessor. In the United Kingdom, it has risen to third place, will move to second today, and then it's a chase to Pathaan at the top.

The Ranveer Singh starrer is on track to over USD 7.25 million second weekend. That will take it around USD 35 million by EOD today. The film remains on course to cruise past the USD 40 million mark and close somewhere around USD 45 million. The highest-grossing Bollywood films overseas sans East Asia are Jawan and Pathaan, both at around USD 48 million. Dhurandhar: The Revenge at this point is unlikely to catch them, but some overperformance and it just might. That is preposterous because a significant chunk of Jawan and overseas business in general comes from the Middle East, where Dhurandhar: The Revenge hasn’t been released. If it were, it would potentially be targeting USD 60 million or so.

The Territorial Breakdown for the Overseas Box Office of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 13,700,000 Canada USD 5,550,000 Australia USD 4,200,000 New Zealand USD 540,000 Singapore USD 570,000 Nepal USD 580,000 Malaysia USD 335,000 Rest of Asia USD 375,000 United Kingdom USD 4,275,000 Germany USD 975,000 Netherlands USD 325,000 Rest of Europe USD 925,000 Rest of World USD 275,000 OVERSEAS USD 32,625,000

NOTE: Canada is conventionally reported alongside the United States as North America. In doing so, the Canadian grosses aren't converted from CAD to USD but taken as is. We at Pinkvilla report the two separately and convert the Canadian grosses from CAD to USD, which is the true and fair way of reporting and is also becoming the industry norm lately.

Without conversion, the North American box office for Dhurandhar: The Revenge is USD 21.30 million, and accordingly, the total overseas gross is USD 34.68 million. This is the conventional but WRONG way of reporting, which some still follows.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer surpasses Rs. 700 Cr in India on 2nd Saturday