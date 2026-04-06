Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film tops USD 40 million overseas, Worldwide nears Rs. 1500 Cr

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected USD 2.85 million during its third weekend, and with that, it has topped the USD 40 million mark. It has become only the third Bollywood film to do so in the original release. Notably, the other two, Pathaan and Jawan, did so with release in the Middle East, which is one of the major overseas markets. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on the other hand, missed the release in the Middle East.

The total overseas box office collections stand at USD 40.20 million (Rs. 378 crore) approx. Combined with Rs. 1106 crore (Rs. 922 crore nett) in India, the worldwide box office for the Ranveer Singh starrer is Rs. 1484 crore approx. It is the second-biggest Bollywood film of all time, behind Dangal, and the fourth-biggest Indian film, trailing also Baahubali: The Conclusion and Pushpa: The Rule. It will cross Rs. 1500 crore tomorrow and then Rs. 1600 crore over the coming weeks. Whether it can beat the original run grosses of Baahubali 2 needs to be seen.

Breaking down its grosses. The film is already the record grosser in the United States, Canada and Australia. The latter two are also records for Indian cinema. Among benchmarks, the film crossed CAD 8 million and CAD 9 million in Canada and is on its way to be the first CAD 10 million grosser today. In Germany, it became the first non-European co-production to collect EUR 1 million. It also topped the GBP 4 million mark in the United Kingdom and is on track to beat Pathaan as the record grosser. Several other smaller markets have done record or near-record business.

The Territorial Breakdown for Dhurandhar: The Revenge Overseas Box Office is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 16,300,000 Canada USD 7,250,000 Australia USD 5,275,000 New Zealand USD 685,000 Singapore USD 725,000 Nepal USD 675,000 Malaysia USD 385,000 Rest of Asia USD 475,000 United Kingdom USD 5,350,000 Germany USD 1,175,000 Netherlands USD 400,000 Rest of Europe USD 1,150,000 Rest of World USD 350,000 OVERSEAS USD 40,195,000

NOTE: Canada is conventionally reported alongside the United States as North America. The problem with doing so is that the Canadian grosses aren't converted from CAD to USD but taken as they are. We at Pinkvilla report the two separately and convert the Canadian grosses from CAD to USD, which is the true and fair way of reporting and is also becoming the industry norm lately.

Without conversion, the North American box office for Dhurandhar: The Revenge is USD 26.20 million, and accordingly, the total overseas gross is USD 42.80 million. This is the conventional but WRONG way of reporting, which some still follow.