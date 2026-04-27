Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh-led spy actioner adds Rs. 7.25 crore in 6th weekend, hits 970 crore in 39 days

Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh in the lead recorded a banger 6th weekend. The movie added Rs. 3.15 crore to the tally on its 6th Sunday, taking the 6th weekend's cume to Rs. 7.25 crore. That's a superb 36 per cent drop from the previous weekend. The running cume of the Ranveer Singh starrer reached Rs. 969 crore nett at the Indian box office in 39 days of theatrical run. The movie shall add around Rs. 3.50 crore more to the tally, closing its 6th week around the Rs. 11 crore.

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the spy action drama will cross the Rs. 975 crore mark in its 7th weekend. The movie will then need around Rs. 25 crore more to reach the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark at the Hindi box office. However, that seems impossible from here on. Based on the current trends, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to wind up its entire theatrical run around Rs. 985 crore or so. The film has crossed Rs. 1000 crore nett across all versions, with nearly Rs. 60 crore nett coming from South-dubbed versions.

The film is now the all-time record grosser in Rajasthan as well, and with that, it has claimed the all-time record status in seven circuits. These seven are three in North (Delhi-UP, East Punjab and Rajasthan), three in South (Mysore, AP-Nizam and Tamil Nadu-Kerala) and Mumbai. The remaining ones are the Central and Eastern circuits. Within those, it will be short of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) in CI, CP Berar, Odisha and Bihar and Jawan in West Bengal and Assam. The margin in all these will be small, especially in CI, which will be barely a crore a short. CP Berar has the biggest shortfall; this is a circuit which underperformed for even YRF Spy verse, Dhurandhar is even more urban catering, so it is understandable.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge emerged as a historic blockbuster at the box office. It is not only the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in India, but it also inaugurated Rs. 700 crore, Rs. 800 crore and Rs. 900 crore box office clubs at the Hindi box office.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 48.00 cr. Week Five Rs. 17.25 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 1.35 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 2.75 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 3.15 cr. Total Rs. 969.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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