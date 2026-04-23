Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer adds Rs 1.25 crore on 5th Wednesday, approaches Rs. 965 crore mark

Dhurandhar: The Revenge added Rs. 1.25 crore to the tally on its 5th Wednesday. The movie registered a 34 per cent drop from the discounted Tuesday. The running cume of the spy action drama reached Rs. 961.25 crore gross at the Hindi box office.

The Ranveer Singh movie is looking to close its 5th week around Rs. 962 crore or so. It will cross the Rs. 965 crore mark in its 6th weekend, and then it will march towards its final target. As the momentum has slowed down significantly, the movie won't be able to reach the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in Hindi alone.

Going by the present trends, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is looking to wind up its entire theatrical run around Rs. 975 crore or so in Hindi.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 4.75 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 1.35 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 5th Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 961.25 cr.

The Aditya Dhar directorial is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. Its footfalls will likely end around 3.75 crore, which is probably a little short of the ATBB level. However, the collections are at 5 crore footfalls level, thanks to the extraordinary pricing that the film had, and ultimately, it's the money that counts.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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