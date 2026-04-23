Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer adds Rs 1.25 crore on 5th Wednesday, approaches Rs. 965 crore mark
The Ranveer Singh starrer spy action drama, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, maintained a good hold at the box office. The movie is looking to cross the Rs. 965 crore mark soon.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge added Rs. 1.25 crore to the tally on its 5th Wednesday. The movie registered a 34 per cent drop from the discounted Tuesday. The running cume of the spy action drama reached Rs. 961.25 crore gross at the Hindi box office.
The Ranveer Singh movie is looking to close its 5th week around Rs. 962 crore or so. It will cross the Rs. 965 crore mark in its 6th weekend, and then it will march towards its final target. As the momentum has slowed down significantly, the movie won't be able to reach the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in Hindi alone.
Going by the present trends, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is looking to wind up its entire theatrical run around Rs. 975 crore or so in Hindi.
The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One (8 days)
|Rs. 571.50 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 229.00 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 96.00 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 6.50 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|4th Monday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs. 6.00 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 3.75 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|5th Friday
|Rs. 2.50 cr.
|5th Saturday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|5th Sunday
|Rs. 4.75 cr.
|5th Monday
|Rs. 1.35 cr.
|5th Tuesday
|Rs. 1.90 cr.
|5th Wednesday
|Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 961.25 cr.
The Aditya Dhar directorial is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. Its footfalls will likely end around 3.75 crore, which is probably a little short of the ATBB level. However, the collections are at 5 crore footfalls level, thanks to the extraordinary pricing that the film had, and ultimately, it's the money that counts.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
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