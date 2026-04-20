Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer adds Rs 11.50 crore in 5th weekend, nears Rs 960 crore mark

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs. 11.50 crore in its 5th weekend, with Rs. 4.75 crore coming on Sunday. The movie recorded a drop of 63 per cent from the previous weekend. That's a big drop, but it was already expected as the Ranveer Singh starrer started facing its first competitor, Bhooth Bangla, this weekend.

The running cume of Dhurandhar: The Revenge reached Rs. 956.75 crore nett at the Hindi box office. Based on the current trends, the spy action drama is expected to add Rs. 6 to 8 crore on the weekdays and close its 5th week around Rs. 17 crore or so.

If the Aditya Dhar directorial manages to hold well for a couple of more weeks, it will surpass the Rs. 975 crore nett mark in Hindi and then will head towards its final target. Hitting the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in Hindi seems difficult from here on.

However, one must note that Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already emerged as a historic blockbuster. It also became the first Hindi film to cross the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in India, including dubbed versions.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 4.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 956.75 cr.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. While its footfalls are currently at 3.50 crore and will likely end around 3.75 crore, which is probably a little short of the ATBB level. However, the collections are at 5 crore footfalls level, thanks to the extraordinary pricing that the film had, and ultimately, it's the money that counts.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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