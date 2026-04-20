Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer adds Rs 11.50 crore in 5th weekend, nears Rs 960 crore mark
Aditya Dhar's historic blockbuster, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, maintained a good hold against Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs. 11.50 crore in its 5th weekend, with Rs. 4.75 crore coming on Sunday. The movie recorded a drop of 63 per cent from the previous weekend. That's a big drop, but it was already expected as the Ranveer Singh starrer started facing its first competitor, Bhooth Bangla, this weekend.
The running cume of Dhurandhar: The Revenge reached Rs. 956.75 crore nett at the Hindi box office. Based on the current trends, the spy action drama is expected to add Rs. 6 to 8 crore on the weekdays and close its 5th week around Rs. 17 crore or so.
If the Aditya Dhar directorial manages to hold well for a couple of more weeks, it will surpass the Rs. 975 crore nett mark in Hindi and then will head towards its final target. Hitting the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in Hindi seems difficult from here on.
However, one must note that Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already emerged as a historic blockbuster. It also became the first Hindi film to cross the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in India, including dubbed versions.
The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One (8 days)
|Rs. 571.50 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 229.00 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 96.00 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 6.50 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|4th Monday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs. 6.00 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 3.75 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|5th Friday
|Rs. 2.50 cr.
|5th Saturday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|5th Sunday
|Rs. 4.75 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 956.75 cr.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. While its footfalls are currently at 3.50 crore and will likely end around 3.75 crore, which is probably a little short of the ATBB level. However, the collections are at 5 crore footfalls level, thanks to the extraordinary pricing that the film had, and ultimately, it's the money that counts.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
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