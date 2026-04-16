Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer adds Rs 3.50 crore on 4th Wednesday, nears Rs 950 crore mark

Dhurandhar: The Revenge maintained a good hold at the box office. The spy action drama collected Rs. 3.50 crore on its 4th Wednesday, registering a drop of 22 per cent from Monday. The fourth week's cume now stands at Rs. 45.50 crore in 5 days. It is looking to close this week, around Rs. 50 crore.

Allied to its first week of Rs. 571.50 crore, the second week of Rs. 229 crore and the third week of Rs. 96 crore, the running cume of Dhurandhar: The Revenge reached Rs. 942 crore gross at the Hindi box office. It will cross the Rs. 950 crore mark in the 5th weekend, while facing Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, and then it will march towards its final target.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will cross the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark, including dubbed versions, very soon. However, the movie might not achieve this milestone in its Hindi version alone.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 3.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 942 cr.

The Ranveer Singh starrer is now the record grosser in Mumbai for Hindi films, surpassing Pushpa 2 (Hindi). It is now the record grosser in the top three biggest circuits, Mumbai, Delhi-UP and East Punjab, plus all the Southern circuits, Mysore, AP-Nizam and Tamil Nadu-Kerala. These are the circuits driven by big metro centres, which are where Dhurandhar films have done extraordinarily well. The remaining ones are Central and Eastern circuits, where Rajasthan has an outside chance at the record, while others will remain below Pushpa 2 (CP Berar, CI, Bihar, Odisha) or Jawan (West Bengal and Assam).

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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