Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer adds Rs 5 crore in Week 5, nets Rs 977 crore in 50 days

Dhurandhar: The Revenge added Rs. 5 crore to the tally in its Week 7, with Rs. 3.25 crore coming on the weekend. The movie registered a 55 per cent drop from the previous week. The running cume of the Ranveer Singh starrer reached Rs. 977.75 crore nett at the Hindi box office.

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the spy action drama is expected to cross the Rs. 980 crore mark in the 8th week, which will also mark its end at the box office. It will miss the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in the Hindi version alone after coming so close. However, the movie has already smashed the four-digit figure with its all-India collections, with Rs. 60 crore coming from South Indian versions.

The Ranveer Singh starrer is an All-Time Blockbuster at the Hindi box office. It not only emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India but also inaugurated the Rs. 700 crore, Rs. 800 crore, and Rs. 900 crore box office clubs in Hindi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie emerged as the most profitable film of Indian cinema, with nearly Rs. 668 crore of nett profits.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 48.00 cr. Week Five Rs. 17.25 cr. Week Six Rs. 11.00 cr. Week Seven Rs. 5.00 cr. Total Rs. 977.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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