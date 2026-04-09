Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer adds Rs 7 crore on 3rd Wednesday, approaches Rs 900 crore mark in Hindi

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs. 7 crore on its third Wednesday, recording a drop of 17 per cent from Tuesday. The spy action drama starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role took its third week's cume to Rs. 92.50 crore in six days. It is expected to close around Rs. 98-100 crore nett in Hindi.

Allied to its first week of Rs. 571.50 crore and second week of Rs. 229 crore, the running cume of Dhurandhar: The Revenge now stands at Rs. 893 crore nett at the Hindi box office. The movie is likely to enter the Rs. 900 crore club today, i.e., by the end of its third week.

There might be some sense of underwhelm seeing the film fall behind in daily collections, but that was always how it was supposed to be. The first Dhurandhar started slow, then picked up over the weekdays, and it was in the second week when it started doing record numbers. It was as if the second week functioned as the opening week for that film. In contrast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened at full throttle, shattering all initial records and has now settled in conventional trend of a big film. Moreover, it has fallen behind Dhurandhar in daily collections, when it has already surpassed the lifetime record.

The all-India domestic cume of Dhurandhar 2 stands close to Rs. 950 crore nett. It is on the track to cross the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark soon; however, the movie is likely to miss this milestone in its Hindi version. Nevertheless, the Ranveer Singh starrer is an All-Time Blockbuster.

Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 20.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 23.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 25.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 8.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 8.50 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 7.00 cr. Total Rs. 893.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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