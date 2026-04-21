Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer collects Rs 1.50 crore on 5th Monday, cume nears Rs 960 crore mark

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs. 1.50 crore on its 5th Monday, registering a 40 per cent drop from Friday. The drop from the previous Monday is around 66 per cent. Though that's a big drop, it's understandable as the movie has done what it needed to. Furthermore, it is facing a new release, Bhooth Bangla, this week.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge took its running cume to Rs. 958.25 crore nett at the Indian box office. It is expected to cross the Rs. 965 crore mark in its 6th weekend and then will march towards the Rs. 975 crore mark. From there on, it will need Rs. 25 crore more to cross the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in Hindi, which seems difficult now.

Nevertheless, the Ranveer Singh starrer is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. While its footfalls are currently at 3.50 crore and will likely end around 3.75 crore, which is probably a little short of the ATBB level. However, the collections are at 5 crore footfalls level, thanks to the extraordinary pricing that the film had, and ultimately, it's the money that counts.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 4.75 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 958.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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