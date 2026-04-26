Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer collects Rs 2.75 crore on 6th Saturday, nears Rs 970 crore mark
Ranveer Singh's spy action drama, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is looking to add Rs. 10 crore in its 6th week. The movie is expected to wind up its run around Rs 980 crore mark.
Dhurandar: The Revenge added Rs. 2.75 crore to the tally on its 6th Saturday, taking the total cume to Rs. 966.70 crore. It is expected to add Rs. 3 crore on Sunday, which will take its cume to Rs. 970 crore nett at the Indian box office.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action drama is expected to close its 6th week around the Rs. 975 crore mark, and then it will march towards its final target. From there, it will need around Rs. 25 crore more to reach the Rs. 1000 crore mark in Hindi, which seems impossible now.
Nevertheless, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as a huge blockbuster. In fact, an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. Its footfalls will likely end around 3.75 crore, which is probably a little short of the ATBB level. However, the collections are at 5 crore footfalls level, thanks to the extraordinary pricing that the film had, and ultimately, it's the money that counts.
The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One (8 days)
|Rs. 571.50 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 229.00 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 96.00 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 6.50 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|4th Monday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs. 6.00 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 3.75 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|5th Friday
|Rs. 2.50 cr.
|5th Saturday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|5th Sunday
|Rs. 4.75 cr.
|5th Monday
|Rs. 1.35 cr.
|5th Tuesday
|Rs. 1.85 cr.
|5th Wednesday
|Rs. 1.45 cr.
|5th Thursday
|Rs. 1.35 cr.
|6th Friday
|Rs. 1.35 cr.
|6th Saturday
|Rs. 2.75 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 966.70 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
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