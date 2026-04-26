Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer collects Rs 2.75 crore on 6th Saturday, nears Rs 970 crore mark

Dhurandar: The Revenge added Rs. 2.75 crore to the tally on its 6th Saturday, taking the total cume to Rs. 966.70 crore. It is expected to add Rs. 3 crore on Sunday, which will take its cume to Rs. 970 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action drama is expected to close its 6th week around the Rs. 975 crore mark, and then it will march towards its final target. From there, it will need around Rs. 25 crore more to reach the Rs. 1000 crore mark in Hindi, which seems impossible now.

Nevertheless, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as a huge blockbuster. In fact, an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. Its footfalls will likely end around 3.75 crore, which is probably a little short of the ATBB level. However, the collections are at 5 crore footfalls level, thanks to the extraordinary pricing that the film had, and ultimately, it's the money that counts.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 4.75 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 1.35 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 1.85 cr. 5th Wednesday Rs. 1.45 cr. 5th Thursday Rs. 1.35 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 1.35 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 2.75 cr. Total Rs. 966.70 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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