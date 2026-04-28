Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer goes under Rs 1 crore mark on 6th Monday, cume hits Rs 970 crore

Durandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, added Rs. 90 lakh to the tally on its 6th Monday. It registered a drop of 33 per cent from Friday. The running cume of Dhurandhar: The Revenge reached the Rs. 970 crore mark, with Rs. 8.15 crore coming in the four days of Week 6.

Based on the current trends, the spy action drama is looking to wind up this week around Rs. 10 crore. The movie will cross the Rs. 975 crore mark in the 7th weekend, and then it will march towards its final target. The Ranveer Singh starrer is looking to wind up its entire run around the Rs. 980 crore to Rs. 985 crore mark.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge emerged as a historic blockbuster at the box office. It is not only the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in India, but it also inaugurated Rs. 700 crore, Rs. 800 crore and Rs. 900 crore box office clubs at the Hindi box office. The all-India theatrical cume of Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark, with nearly Rs. 60 crore coming from South Indian dubbed versions.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 48.00 cr. Week Five Rs. 17.25 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 1.35 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 2.75 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 3.15 cr. 6th Monday Rs. 0.90 cr. Total Rs. 969.90 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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