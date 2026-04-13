Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer moves toward Rs. 1000 Cr in India

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected Rs. 31.50 crore nett approx in its fourth weekend. The cumulative box office collections after the fourth weekend stand at Rs. 928 crore nett approx. The drop from the third weekend was around 54 per cent, which is a healthy hold, more so considering Friday last week had a holiday boost. Drops on Saturday and Sunday were sub 50 per cent.

The South-dubbed versions have pretty much exhausted their run, with around Rs. 1 crore nett coming from the fourth weekend, for a total of Rs. 55 crore nett approx. Including all versions, the film stands at Rs. 983 crore nett approx, poised to cross the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in the coming days, quite possibly this week itself. Reaching Rs. 1000 crore nett in Hindi alone seems unlikely at this point.

The Ranveer Singh starrer is now the record grosser in Mumbai for Hindi films, surpassing Pushpa 2 (Hindi). It is now the record grosser in the top three biggest circuits, Mumbai, Delhi-UP and East Punjab, plus all the Southern circuits, Mysore, AP-Nizam and Tamil Nadu-Kerala. These are the circuits driven by big metro centres, which are where Dhurandhar films have done extraordinarily well. The remaining ones are Central and Eastern circuits, where Rajasthan has an outside chance at the record, while others will remain below Pushpa 2 (CP Berar, CI, Bihar, Odisha) or Jawan (West Bengal and Assam).

The film has also crossed Rs. 200 crore nett in Delhi-UP, a new benchmark for the circuit. Mysore and East Punjab are over Rs. 85 crore nett. At one point, it seemed they may hit Rs. 100 crore nett mark, but now they will end up short, albeit close. AP-Nizam has crossed Rs. 50 crore nett mark, and with the Telugu dubbed version included, the combined total stands at Rs. 85 crore nett.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Total Rs. 928.00 cr.

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