Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer nears USD 10 million overseas, tops Rs. 300 Cr worldwide in 2 days

Dhurandhar: The Revenge had USD 4.60 million (Rs. 43 crore) approx coming in from overseas on Friday. The Ranveer Singh starrer stands just shy of USD 10 million after two days in release, with a total of USD 9.90 million (Rs. 92.50 crore). Combined with Rs. 222.50 crore (Rs. 185.50 crore nett) in India, the worldwide box office gross amounts to Rs. 315 crore approx.

The film is on course to collect USD 20 million plus, over its four-day extended weekend overseas. Only two films have collected USD 20 million plus in their opening weekend, Pathaan and Jawan, which were with a big contribution from the Middle East. Dhurandhar will be doing so, without the Middle East. The worldwide figure will be well over Rs. 600 crore, most likely north of Rs. 650 crore.

The film is doing great in India, but its overseas performance is a notch higher. The film is fighting capacity pretty much everywhere, with most Indian diaspora hotspots playing tens of shows daily and still selling out in primetime shows. It’s been a complete sweep across all major/core markets, as far as the opening day and Friday collections are considered.

Two of them, Canada and Australia, had single-day records falling on Friday, and they are all set to go to an altogether other level on Saturday. The United States may also see the single-day record fall on Friday at over USD 2 million. Even if it misses, that will be by just a couple of thousand and will certainly go over on Saturday. The United Kingdom was short of the single-day record behind GBP 555K of Pathaan, but it cleared GBP 500K and will hit GBP 600K today.

It is faring strongly in other markets as well. For instance, Germany has amassed EUR 265K in two days, on par with Jawan and Pathaan. Then there are places like Singapore, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Hong Kong and so on, putting up big numbers, many of them record-breaking and many near record level.

The Territorial Breakdown for Overseas Box Office of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 4,960,000 Canada USD 1,435,000 Australia USD 1,050,000 New Zealand USD 130,000 Singapore USD 130,000 United Kingdom USD 1,235,000 Germany USD 310,000 Rest of Europe USD 350,000 Rest of World USD 300,000 OVERSEAS USD 9,900,000

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