Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer obliterate records, Smashes near Rs. 400 Cr weekend in India

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected Rs. 101 crore nett approx on Sunday, i.e. its fourth day at the Indian box office. The film recorded a growth of around 5 per cent from Saturday, which was a holiday for Eid. With this, Dhurandhar etched its name in history as the first Hindi film to cross Rs. 100 crore nett in a single day.

The Ranveer Singh starrer wrapped its four-day extended weekend at Rs. 383 crore nett approx. The four-day numbers are almost Rs. 150 crore higher than the previous best for Bollywood, set by Jawan (Hindi), at Rs. 247 crore nett. Not just that, this is already the highest first week of all time, with three more days to go. The film also got South-dubbed versions in play from Saturday, which earned Rs. 15 crore nett over two days. The total box office collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge across all versions stand just shy of Rs. 400 crore nett, at Rs. 398 crore nett approx.

On Sunday, the film saw its best growth in Gujarat, which was up by around 15 per cent, collecting around Rs. 12 crore nett. Central India also saw a solid 10 per cent jump. Other Hindi belt markets like Rajasthan, East Punjab, Bihar and West Bengal also witnessed growth over Saturday. Even Mumbai managed to grow a bit. Delhi-UP and Southern circuits remained flat. On the first two days, it was South India, Mumbai (sans Gujarat), Delhi-UP and East Punjab which were driving the business and putting collections at record levels. Over the weekend, not only did they manage to go up as well, but the remaining markets also came on board.

Looking ahead, the film will continue its carnage over the weekdays. The advances for Monday, directly compared with Friday, give out around Rs. 45 crore nett day. Typically, films do better than that, so it can hit Rs. 50 crore nett, possibly more. That would set the film for a Rs. 500 crore nett plus first week. There are talks of Rs. 1000 crore nett final, which seems highly feasible at this point, though more clarity or confirmation on it is going to come by the 2nd weekend.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Previews Rs. 39.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 75.00 cr. Friday Rs. 71.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 96.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 101.00 cr. Total Rs. 383.00 cr.

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