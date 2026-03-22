Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer posts Rs. 100 Cr Nett day in India on Saturday

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected Rs. 96 crore nett approx on its third day at the Indian box office. The South-dubbed versions of the film were also released yesterday, which brought in Rs. 8 crore nett approx. All that combined, the Ranveer Singh starrer crossed the Rs. 100 crore nett benchmark for Bollywood, with Rs. 104 crore nett approx. It missed hitting the century mark in Hindi alone, which it will attempt today, with advances being over Saturday.

The first two days for the film were already at record levels for Hindi films in revenue, but that was largely due to enhanced ticket pricing pushing them over. Yesterday, the film finally got the holiday support, and it posted numbers never seen before. Saturday saw the film set a single-day record for Bollywood across most circuits, except West Bengal, Assam, AP-Nizam, and Tamil Nadu-Kerala. The last two were missed because of dubbed versions taking some shows away from Hindi, so it's mainly the two in East India. Some of the circuits were behind Pushpa 2 (Hindi), but by a very small margin. It should take them down today, as most of them are Sunday circuits and are going to get growth today.

East Punjab was probably the most impressive, which almost reached Rs. 10 crore nett, with the previous best before this film being under Rs. 7 crore nett, which it had already taken down on its first day. Mumbai circuit almost reached Rs. 30 crore nett, while Delhi-UP was just short of Rs. 20 crore nett. Both of these could be surpassed today.

The three-day running total for the film stands at Rs. 282 crore nett approx in Hindi and Rs. 290 crore including all versions. The four-day extended weekend should clear Rs. 375 crore nett in Hindi, and all versions could potentially hit Rs. 400 crore nett. Had the dubbed versions been released on Wednesday as originally planned, Rs. 400 crore nett would have been a lock.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Previews Rs. 39.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 75.00 cr. Friday Rs. 72.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 96.00 cr. Total Rs. 282.00 cr.

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