Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer posts Rs. 20 Cr plus 2nd Monday in India

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) collected Rs. 21.50 crore nett approx on its 2nd Monday at the Indian box office. The drop from Friday came in at around 42 per cent, which is a bit on the higher side. However, since Friday benefited from Ram Navami in some states, the real value drop is closer to 35 per cent. In general, films that do better in urban centres tend to drop on weekdays and then pick up over the weekend, which should be the case here as well.

This ranks as the second-highest 2nd Monday of all time, trailing behind only its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which had posted an extraordinary Rs. 29 crore nett. That was a different sort of run where the film started slow and really got going from the 2nd week. In contrast, the sequel has shattered every initial box office record there is and is now settling into a more conventional trend.

The total box office collections for the Ranveer Singh starrer stand at Rs. 742.50 crore nett approx, with Rs. 172 crore nett coming from four days of the second week. Today is a holiday, which should lead to some pick in collections. The full second week is likely to be around Rs. 220-225 crore nett, which will take its total collections over its predecessor and just short of the Rs. 800 crore nett mark.

The film has renewed the record for Hindi films in Mysore. The next will be East Punjab, probably tomorrow, and then there will be Delhi-UP, APTS, Tamil Nadu-Kerala and finally Mumbai. Gujarat, which was sort of an underperformer for the first film, relatively speaking, still may not get a new record, but it has already gone past the first film. The other places in the Hindi belt might be tough getting new record, except possibly West Bengal.

The Monday keeps the film on course to the Rs. 1000 crore nett (Hindi only) benchmark, though it might be a bit of photofinish and the film will require to have some good holds over the coming weeks. If Monday was around Rs. 22-23 crore, it would have been far easier. Fortunately, it benefits from an additional open week due to the postponement of Bhooth Bangla, along with multiple holidays across the next fortnight, both of which should aid its run. Beating Pushpa 2 for the highest grosser in India seems unlikely at this moment, unless there is something surprising in the days ahead.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 570.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 37.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 55.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 58.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 21.50 cr. Total Rs. 742.50 cr.

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